“Why I live in a 3-bedroom apartment in Aba” — Governor Ikpeazu reveals

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has revealed that he stays in a three bedroom apartment in Aba, commercial capital of the state.

The Governor, who is expected to be living in the Government House in Umuahia, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Monday, July 26.

According to him, he chose to live among his people because he wanted to imagine life outside power.

“I have spent time in my lodge in Aba. It is a three-bedroom apartment. I don’t know how many governors can reside in this kind of place.

“But I stay here because I want to keep my eyes on the fact that I’m the Governor today, but I will not be the Governor tomorrow.

“I won’t take myself too far away from how I live my life. I will work hard to the point that somebody coming after me will find it difficult to operate unless he is running on this same lane.”

Ikpeazu also addressed the subject of who will succeed him in the forthcoming general election in 2023. He said only God can decide because nobody believed he would also become governor in 2015 but God surprised everyone.

He added that he hopes that his successor would build on his legacies and subsequently perform better than him.