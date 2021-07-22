The Emir of Muri in Taraba State, Alhaji Abbas Njida Tafida, has said the 30-day ultimatum he issued to criminal herders to vacate the forests within the state or be forced out became necessary following atrocities linked to them.

Tafida had on Tuesday during Eid prayers to mark this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration gave a 30 days ultimatum to the herders to leave Taraba forest.

According to him, information available to him indicated that the rising cases of kidnappings, killings, and attacks in the state were linked to the criminal herders occupying the forests.

Speaking in Hausa, the Emir charged the leadership of Fulani herders in the State to fish out the bad eggs among them for a peaceful society.

“Our Fulani herdsmen in the forests, you came into this state and we accepted you, why then will you be coming to towns and villages to kidnap people and rape our women?

“Because of this unending trend, every Fulani herdsman in the state, living in the forests have been given 30 days ultimatum to vacate the forests.

“We are tired of having sleepless nights and the hunger alone in the land is enormous and we will not allow this to continue,” he said.