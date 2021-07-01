A Kenyan-Ugandan journalist, David Matsanga, has debunked claims online that he aided the repatriation of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

Kanu was reportedly arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria. He was taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for a continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.

Matsanga, in the video, said there have been allegations he aided the Nigerian government in Kanu’s arrest, citing Kanu’s interview with the African World Media.

He debunked this claim stating he had no ties with the Nigerian government or any other country’s government.

He said, “This morning, my attention has been drawn on the propaganda that is circulating on social media originating from Nigeria and from cohorts of the government of Nigeria talking about abduction, interception, kidnap by Nigerian security agencies together with international agencies of Nnamdi Kanu who was interviewed by our television station almost two months ago on 21st of May, 2021.

“And as a result of the propaganda churned by the (President Muhammadu) Buhari regime that Mr Nnamdi Kanu was abducted or taken from Kenya, I don’t speak for the government of the Republic of Kenya neither do I work for the government of Kenya. I run a media outlet online that works for Africa neither do I work for any government in Africa regarding activities that can …to be a conspiracy theory.

“We did not approach Mr Nnamdi Kanu for an interview, Nnamdi Kanu through his representatives in Australia approached me, telephoned my television station sometime in May, asking for Mr Nnamdi Kanu to be interviewed on our television station.

“My television station has been voluntarily and I repeat, voluntarily defending the people of Biafra, the people of Ambazonia from the forces that have oppressed them in Africa. Our TV station does not harbour any conspiracy theory, especially from myself regarding the suffering of the people of Ambazonia and the people of Biafra.

“We took interest in the Biafran issue and the Southeastern Nigerian issue because of the millions of videos that were sent to us as an online broadcasting institution.

“Nnamdi Kanu is able to say and I want to repeat, is able to say where who, how he was able to be arrested by Nigerian and other international Agents. If Nnamdi Kanu, who is still alive in a prison in Abuja, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will point a finger at our station or anybody working with my station or myself, I ask God to take me that day. When Mr Nnamdi Kanu says he ever talked to Dr Matsanga ever since 21st when we last had our interview.

“I want to make it categorically clear that abduction, seduction, kidnap of Kanu will not deter my television station from talking about the ill-treatment, human rights abuses, the poor treatment of the people of Biafra. I am not a Nigerian, I am not a Biafran, I am not paid by any Nigerian to speak my mind. I am a trained, highly trained journalist, investigative journalist worldwide.

“I have worked with a reputable organisation like Sky news, therefore I don’t engage myself in activities of the Buhari type of regime. Thank you very much.”