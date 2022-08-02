Why I dumped Rangers for Southampton – Aribo

Joe Aribo has said he left Scottish Premiership club, Rangers to push himself out of his comfort zone.

Aribo enjoyed three successful years at the Ibrox before moving to Premier League club, Southampton last month.

The midfielder was virtually an unknown figure prior to his move to Rangers in 2019.

The Nigerian, however, matured to become one of the stars of the team.

Aribo won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles during his three-year stay at Rangers.

The player admitted moving to St Mary’s is all about testing himself in a new league.

“I’ve had to work and be out of my comfort zone. That’s where you’re at your best I think, when you’re not comfortable. I believe in myself,” he told BBC.

“I wouldn’t have taken this challenge unless I thought I could showcase my talent, and that’s what I want to be able to do.”