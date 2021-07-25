Home ENTERTAINMENT Why I didn’t audition for BBNaija Season 6 – Jemima Osunde – bioreports Nigeria
Why I didn't audition for BBNaija Season 6 – Jemima Osunde

Popular actress, Jemima Osunde has revealed why she did not audition for the Season 6 edition of Big Brother ., BB..

BB. ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season began on Saturday, 24th July, with eleven (11) male housemates introduced into the house.

A fan on Twitter @Michaeloejoor wrote: “They have washing machine this season BB. oh, we meet in the house next season.”

Responding to the tweet, the actress said she didn’t audition for the reality show because there was no washing machine.

On her Twitter page, she wrote: “That’s why I didn’t audition oh.

BB. 2021: Jemima Osunde slams those calling for Ebuka’s replacement as host

“Biggie didn’t tell me he finally bought a washing machine early enough.”

Washing machine was part of the things that were introduced into the BB. house this ‘Shine Ya Eye’season.’

Recall that ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy had complained of using her hands to wash and had at some point demanded for a washing machine in the diary room.

Looks like Biggie heard her complaints and provided two washing machines for the housemates this year.

