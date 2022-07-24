Why I chose Okowa as running mate over Wike – Atiku

By Dennis Erezi
22 July 2022 |
9:25 am
Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has given the reason he chose Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate over Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.
Atiku, a former vice president, picked Okowa as his running mate in June amid stiff opposition by some PDP members and governors who recommended the Rivers State governor.
In an interview with Arise TV on Friday, Atiku said he did not pick Wike as his running mate because he wanted someone he could work with “amicably”.
Wike contested the PDP presidential ticket – and was only behind Atiku.
“Governor Wike was not rejected. Nobody was rejected in the party. But you must understand that it’s the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate — a running mate he believes he can work with amicably, and then also deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country,” Atiku said.
Atiku said he opted for Okowa instead of Wike because he wanted someone that could “deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country.”
The PDP presidential candidate praised Wike as a courageous and brilliant politician who has a future in Nigerian politics.
“Governor Wike is a brilliant politician. He’s courageous, tenacious,” Atiku said. “I believe he has a future in the political evolution of this country. It’s not a question of rejection. Certainly, not. I think it’s too harsh a word to say that we rejected governor Wike. Certainly not.”
