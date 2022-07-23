“Why I can’t run any business without my wife’s permission” – Billionaire Obi Cubana reveals

Nigerian business magnate, Obi Cubana, has disclosed that he can’t run any business without first seeking his wife, Ebele’s blessings.

The billionaire and chairman of the Cubana group, who made this revelation in an interview with Goldmyne while speaking on his wife’s impact on his success, said she’s his biggest cheerleader who tells him the truth without mincing words.

He added that she’s spiritual and has become a very strong force in his life, which makes it almost impossible for him to go into any new project without first getting her approval.

“She is my greatest cheerleader, she tells me the truth no one wants to tell. she is very strong in my decision and in carrying out my day-to-day activities, there is no business I run without her impart. She is too spiritual, she is a very strong force in my life.” He said.

Speaking further, Cubana declared hat he’s having a perfect marriage and that’s why he flaunts his family often. He added that he has never regretted marrying his wife for one day.

In his words,

“I am enjoying my marriage. I show off my marriage to tell everyone that marriage is not a trap, I am a living witness, I am having a perfect marriage. I have never for one day regretted meeting her in my 14 years of marriage. I am enjoying my marriage with my wife”.