Why I attended Obi Cubana mom’s burial, by police detective Abba Kyari – The Nation Newspaper

By Oluwatomisin Amokeoja

Renowned police detective Abba Kyari has explained why he attended the lavish funeral burial of mother of popular club owner, Obi Cubana.

Obi Cubana buried his mother at Oba town in Anambra State at the weekend with many celebrities in attendance.

Many people on social media for attending the funeral, wondering how he can function as a detective by hobnobbing with moneybags.

But Kyari, in a post on his verified Facebook page, said he was at the funeral because Cubana is a “brother and good friend.”

According to him: “Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs and humble personalities that I have known for many years. He is a brother and good friend.

“For his good nature and good heart, today I had to squeeze out time from my busy schedule to honor him by attending the burial of his beloved mom In Oba town, Anambra State.

“May God Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss. Ameen.”

Some other celebrities at the burial include D’banj and Davido performing at the ceremony.

The ceremony was also characterised by spraying of cash and open display of opulence by guests.