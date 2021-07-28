Why I appointed Buhari’s ally, Mustapha as Saraki’s replacement – Emir of Ilorin [PHOTOS]

The Emir of Ilorin in Kwara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has explained the rationale behind the recent appointment of a close ally of President Muhamadu Buhari, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha as the Turaki of Ilorin.

bioreports reports that Sulu-Gambari had few days ago, appointed Mustapha to replace former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki as the new Turaki of Ilorin.

Turaki of Ilorin was a title previously held by the Sarakis, an influential political family in Kwara State.

It was gathered that the former Senate Leader, late Olusola Saraki, the father of the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, once held the title before he was elevated to the position of Waziri.

Olusola Saraki’s son, Bukola Saraki, a former Governor of the State, stepped into his father’s shoe and held the title between 2006 and 2018.

The younger Saraki was later turbaned as the Waziri, succeeding his father for the second time.

But, Sulu-Gambari while speaking on Tuesday in Ilorin, noted that he appointed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant to replace Bukola Saraki because of his (Mustapha) generosity towards the development of the city.

Sulu-Gambari spoke when Mustapha led a delegation of prominent Ilorin sons and daughters to the palace on a thank you visit after the conferment of the coveted title.

The monarch, who is the Chairman of the Kwara Traditional Council, added that Mustapha got his honorary title owing to his huge investments and uncommon acts of philanthropy in the Ilorin emirate over the last decade.

He described the 48-year old politician as a role model to his peers and incoming generations.

Sulu-Gambari said, “He (Mustapha) is someone that everybody knows in the Emirate.

“He is someone who spends virtually all that he has got for the development of the Emirate and beyond.

“He is also trying his best to propagate Islam.

“It is people like him that are deserving of traditional titles, and that is why he has been so conferred.”

A former director-general of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr Modibbo Kawu, in his reaction, posited that the title is a very important one and it is a recognition of Mustapha’s contributions to the development of the city over the last couple of years.

“I must say that the new Turaki is a very young man, but a young man with a tremendous sense of responsibility.

“Over the past three to four years, he has played a lot of roles in terms of contributing to community development efforts,” Kawu said.

Justice Idris Abdullahi-Haroon, a former state Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, while speaking noted that the title is a well-deserved honour.

“It is an honour done to the city and Gambari especially. It is a manifestation of Allah’s guidance in his Royal Highness.

“He must continue to touch Ilorin and whatever this city needs to promote its course,” said Haroon.

A former dean of the University of Ilorin Postgraduate School, Professor Lanre Badmus, said the new title would pave the way for Mustapha both at the national and international spaces.

“I feel extremely happy for this honour because it is done to the right person at the right time. Turaki is a quality title. He is the right peg in a round hole.

“It is going to open opportunities for him at the national and international levels,” he said.