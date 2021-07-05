why-have-kids-you-can’t-cater-for?-sam-nnabuike-questions-africans-who-have-children-just-for-the-fun-of-it

Nollywood actor Sam Nnabuike has taken to social media to rant about Africans who have kids they can not adequately cater for

According to the actor, people in developed countries do not have more than two kids but those in third-world countries go all to way to have five or more

Nnabuike said people use wanting a male child as an excuse to keep giving birth, asking what was wrong with having only female kids

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor Sam Nnabuike has taken to social media to question the motive behind Africans bringing numerous children into the world.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the movie star noted that most people who have these children can not cater for them financially and physically.

Sam says there is nothing wrong with having just female children

Photo credit: @samsunny1

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that people in developed countries are advised not to have more than one kid, but Africans in third-world countries have up to five children and are still sleeping with their wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actor also said when such people are advised, they are quick to say that God caters for children.

Another popular excuse according to him is that such couples want a male child which made him ask if there’s anything wrong with just having female children.

“Some would say what if the couple is looking for a male child? And I ask, what is wrong with having only female children?”

Check out the post below:

Sam Nnabuike is a Nollywood actor

Photo credit: @samsunny1

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sam Nnabuike sends Passionate Plea to Women Doing Plastic Surgery

The trend of plastic surgery is not a new one, but it has become worrisome for Nigerians as most people say that they have no idea why women go through such a huge risk.

Nollywood actor, Sam Nnabuike has taken to social media to air his opinion on the plastic surgery trend.

On his Instagram story, he said that every woman deserves to feel confident and if having their bodies worked on is the way, then he is fine with it.

Nnabuike however noted that these ladies should not unnecessarily risk their lives because of men.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Source: . Newspaper