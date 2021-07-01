why-hasn’t-the-fda-fully-approved-the-covid-19-vaccines?

With the Delta coronavirus variant posing a serious risk to unvaccinated Americans, some experts are calling for the FDA to fully approve the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently being used under emergency use authorization. Yahoo News Medical Contributor, Dr. Kavita Patel, explains some of the reasons why the agency may have not given the full approval yet, and why it is important that they do at this crucial moment in the pandemic.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
-
MarketWatch
Workers are more likely to get vaccinated — if their companies provide one big perk
Workers seem to be biting at the “carrot” approach to nudge COVID-19 vaccinations, a new report suggests. About half of adult workers report their employer gave them paid time off to receive the shot or recuperate from side effects, while two in three say their employer has encouraged coronavirus vaccination, according to the latest polling from KFF, a healthcare think tank.
-
-
Reuters
Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in study of U.S. military
Members of the U.S. military who were vaccinated against COVID-19 showed higher-than-expected rates of heart inflammation, although the condition was still extremely rare, according to a study released on Tuesday. All the patients, who at the time of the study’s publication had recovered or were recovering from myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – had received shots made by either Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc. U.S. health regulators last week added a warning to the literature that accompanies those mRNA vaccines to flag the rare risk of heart inflammation seen primarily in young males.
-
Associated Press
Buttigieg doles out transport grants with eye toward climate
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg doled out $905 million in infrastructure grants Wednesday, including to repair a cracking bridge in Seattle during a crippling heat wave and to expand ports in Iowa and Georgia to help reduce the number of greenhouse gas-emitting trucks on the roads. The money for 24 projects in 18 states is part of a Biden administration shift of federal awards to promote climate-friendly policies and racial equity. Federal aid will also go to California to reduce traffic fatalities in south Los Angeles and to Maine for bridge repair.