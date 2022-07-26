Home WORLD NEWS Why government not allowing debate on price rise, GST: Congress on disruptions in Parliament
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Why government not allowing debate on price rise, GST: Congress on disruptions in Parliament

by News
6 views
why-government-not-allowing-debate-on-price-rise,-gst:-congress-on-disruptions-in-parliament

NEW DELHI: Amid a stalemate in

Parliament

, the

Congress

on Tuesday asked why the government is not allowing an urgent debate on price rise and GST when the entire opposition was demanding it.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said a debate under Rule 267 has been held several times in the past on issues of demonetisation, Jammu and Kashmir, and agri crisis among others.

“Entire Opposition is demanding an urgent debate on price rise and GST in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267. The rule has been invoked a number of times, most recently on 16.11.16 to debate on demonetisation, on 10.08.16 to discuss Jammu and Kashmir, and on 23.04.15 to debate on agrarian crisis. Why is the Modi government refusing now,” he asked.

Both houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business in the wake of continued protests by the opposition over demands for an urgent discussion on price rise and GST while setting aside all other business.

The government claims it will hold a discussion once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19 and is back.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

At least 17 dead in rare clashes in...

Photos: Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in Baghdad

China’s BYD was written off by Elon Musk....

India wants to open up lithium mining in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 155

Meta sees first ever quarterly drop, misses estimates

SC gives UP police two months to trace...

PM to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad, hails event...

Kim Jong Un says N Korea ‘ready to...

Leave a Reply