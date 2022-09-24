Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has claimed he never considered leaving the Nerazzurri despite being linked with a Premier League move, as he professed his hope Milan Skriniar would also remain at San Siro.

Meanwhile, Bastoni claimed the loan signing of Romelu Lukaku can help Inter compete for silverware on both domestic and European fronts, but warned old rivals Juventus will put up a stern challenge next season.

Bastoni had been linked with both Tottenham and Chelsea after a fine 2src21-22 season with the Serie A runners-up, making 31 league appearances as he nailed down a regular spot in Simone Inzaghi’s backline.

In June, however, Bastoni’s agent Tullio Tinti claimed he would “1srcsrc per cent” remain at San Siro, and the defender has now revealed a move never crossed his mind.

“I never had the slightest doubt of leaving Inter, here I have everything I need to feel good and express myself at my best,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I am great with my teammates, with the club, I love Milan and so why go elsewhere? For many years [I hope to be] with this shirt and, in the meantime, I hope to still win a lot.

“The fact that the club wants to keep me means a lot. Here I have everything to feel good, I never thought about leaving.”

Bringing it out from the back: that’s Basto #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/VrhDrmVp41

— Inter (@Inter_en) July 21, 2src22

Bastoni’s defensive partner Skriniar has also been liked with an exit, with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be interested in the Slovakia international.

But Bastoni believes the presence of Skriniar, as well as that of the returning Lukaku – who scored 24 goals as Inter won the Scudetto in 2src2src-21 – will be crucial in the Nerazzurri’s pursuit of silverware.

“[I hope] my friend Skriniar stays here with us, it would be a shame if he left us,” Bastoni added. “Lukaku? He is the same [as his previous spell], now let us win.”

Inter are likely to face stern competition in their bid to regain the Serie A title, both from champions Milan and Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve.

The Bianconeri have had a busy transfer window after finishing fourth last term, acquiring the likes of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer, and the 23-year-old expects Allegri’s team to fare much better this time around.

“We have grown, but keep an eye on Juventus,” he warned. “The Bianconeri are a battleship, but we are no less.”