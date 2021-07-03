Why Ghost Of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut PS5 Upgrade Costs So Much – Screen Rant

Ghost of Tsushima’s PS5 Director’s Cut will cost $70, but it comes with additional mechanic enhancements, a new performance mode, and a whole island.

The newly announced Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut brings the PlayStation 4 exclusive to PS5 and introduces many new features to both systems’ versions, including an entirely new island to explore. The new console generation means there are several different price points for the upgrade, however, depending on whether – and in what form – buyers have already purchased the Ghost of Tsushima base game.

While the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has some more PS5-focused changes, such as support for the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, there are still numerous additions for those who haven’t yet upgraded from PS4 or PS4 Pro. The biggest draw of the Director’s Cut is Iki Island, a new area for players to explore and expand Jin’s story as the Ghost. There are new enemies to fight, new fighting styles to unlock, and new gear to collect – even for the Jin’s horse. Sony hasn’t provided a specific length or runtime for the new content, but there seems to be plenty to keep players busy.

On top of the new island, fans of the game’s Japanese voiceover will be happy to learn the Director’s Cut fixes Ghost of Tsushima‘s lack of Japanese lip synching. This wasn’t a huge problem for many players, as the English voices were handled well, but it was a pet peeve for those who wanted to hear the game in the language of its Japanese setting. Unfortunately, the new animations will only be available in the PS5 version, thanks to “the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real time,” according to Sucker Bioreports News Productions.

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade Prices Explained

Likely due to the quantity of features being added, the upgrade to the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is not free. Its price on PS5, for those who do not own the game, is $70, similar to Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. For those who don’t own the base game on PS4, it will cost a standard $60. For fans who already own the game in some form, things get more complicated. Here is a breakdown of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut‘s various upgrade costs:

For $20, players who own the base game on PS4 can upgrade to the PS4 version of the Director’s Cut.

For $30, players who own the base game on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version of the Director’s Cut.

For $10, players who own PS4 version of the Director’s Cut can upgrade to the PS5 version of the Director’s Cut.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut may cost a significant bit of cash, even for those merely upgrading from the base game, but the amount of content being added could be well worth it for fans. $20 gets players a whole new island, new gear, new skills, and more, so the Director’s Cut appears more like a DLC expansion than an upgraded version of the same game. On PS5, the new dynamic 4k 60fps performance mode, along with integrated DualSense features, should allow for a more immersive experience than accessible on PS4.

