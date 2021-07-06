Why Gabrielle Union Really Wants You to Call Your Kids’ Doctor—Watch The Video – Self

The biggest health issue on most of our minds for the past year and a half has, of course, been the COVID-19 pandemic. But our singular focus on the coronavirus caused many of us to deprioritize other crucial aspects of our health care, including preventive care. That’s why Gabrielle Union is calling attention to those important doctor visits you may have missed—and she’s encouraging parents especially to make kids’ routine vaccinations a priority now.

Union first realized how serious the issue of delayed doctor visits was when she heard about it firsthand from loved ones. “Talking to family members who have had real medical issues come up during the pandemic, who did not seek health care—that was the first huge red flag,” she tells SELF.

Estimates vary, but in 2020 to 2021, public-sector vaccine orders fell 14% overall from 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; measles vaccine orders are down by more than 20%. The CDC warns that if rates don’t pick up quickly enough, we could see outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, as kids return to school in the fall.

Union was relieved to hear from her family’s pediatrician that her kids hadn’t missed anything. But “once we got the facts about the dramatic drop in vaccinations in school-aged children…we knew that we had to do something,” Union says. She and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are using their platform to spotlight the growing public health threat with the Don’t Skip campaign.

Created in partnership with pharmaceutical company Merck and the nonprofit Vaccinate Your Families, the campaign reminds families to stay current or catch up on vaccines and well-child visits that may have been delayed during the pandemic. The campaign’s PSA series is a family affair: One of the spots stars 14-year-old Zaya Wade alongside her parents, and another features 2-year-old Kaavia. The campaign also has a site (dontskipvaccines.com) that compiles a bunch of helpful resources and links in one place.

“The beauty of this campaign,” Gabrielle Union says, is that “it comes from a very loving place. It’s a fun, sweet, tongue-in-cheek campaign that gently nudges parents to get back in touch with their doctors.” The Don’t Skip campaign also reflects Union’s personal approach to conversations about health care with her family—gently reminding, providing facts, and problem-solving. “I like to be a part of solution-based thinking. And part of the solution is these reminders,” Union says.