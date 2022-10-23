Why FG must name terrorism financiers – Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has challenged the Federal Government to publicly name terrorism financiers and oil thieves across the country.

He said the call had become imperative to ensure there were no ‘sacred cows’ in the fight against terrorism, anti-corruption and economic sabotage across the country.

The former Anambra State governor made the call on his Twitter page on Wednesday, adding that it was important for the apex government to rise to the occasion.

- reports that the Federal Government says the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism as well as the 424 associates and supporters of the financiers.

Announcing the development, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on February 3, 2022, while reeling out the administration’s achievements, said the fraud unit unmasked 123 companies and 33 bureau de change operators linked with terrorism in the country.

However, Mohammed did not give the names of the sponsors and companies linked with terrorism.

He said, “For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 Bureaux de Change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators. The analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.”

Mohammed added that from the NFIU’s analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, the agency identified N3.0tn in VAT and N3.7tn in Withholding Tax due to the government.

“The NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset recovery,” the minister said.

He revealed that on terrorism financing, the NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping, and others with 19 countries.

“During the same period, 2020-2021, the organisation returned fraudulently-obtained funds totaling US$103.7m, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country,” Mohammed had said.

But commenting on the menace of oil theft and terrorism financing in Nigeria on Wednesday, the Labour Party presidential candidate said it was important for the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s regime to publicly name those behind the menace.

He wrote, “I am struck and intrigued by the news report linking “highly placed” Nigerians to oil theft. The same has been the case with financing insurgency and Boko Haram. When will FGN summon the political will to publicly name such persons?

“In the National Interest, there should be no sacred cows – PO”

