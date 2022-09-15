Home ENTERTAINMENT Why Fadda Dickson Can Never End His Friendship With Afia Schwarzenegger Revealed
Why Fadda Dickson Can Never End His Friendship With Afia Schwarzenegger Revealed

A netizen has exposed Fadda Dickson of Despite Media of why he can never end his relationship with Afia Schwarzenegger no matter what and that’s because she knows his biggest secret.Afia Schwarzenegger is one hell of a character that respected people like Fadda Dickson should be avoided but that’s not the case and this fan has satisfied the curiosity of those wondering why he’s still mingling with her despite how she behaves.

According to this fan, it’s alleged that Fadda Dickson is gay and Afia Schwarzenegger knows that because she pimps young guys to him and can use that against him anytime he messes up with her.

Per what the netizen wrote, Fadda Dickson is allegedly one of the biggest gay millionaires in the country and Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly knows this secret hence can never end his relationship or cut ties with her no matter what she does online or how she disgraces people with her behavior online.

