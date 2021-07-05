‘Why do you want to put Owade in trouble?’ – Gor Mahia’s Omollo joked with AFC Leopards

K’Ogalo defeated Ingwe in the Shield Cup final and qualified to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has revealed he made a joke with the AFC Leopards technical bench over why they wanted “to put Ezekiel Owade” in trouble, just minutes after the penalty shootout at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The two rivals were playing in the Football Kenya Federation Shield Cup final and when it seemed neither will get a goal in regulation time, Ingwe decided to replace John Oyemba in goal.

It is at this point the former Kenya international commented in jest that Owade will not help them. Coincidentally, Gor Mahia scored all their four penalties with Leopards missing two, to hand K’Ogalo the Caf Confederation Cup ticket that comes with winning the domestic cup.

Was it right for Leopards to change goalkeepers?

“When I saw Owade coming in for Oyemba, I joked with [Leopards’ goalkeepers’ trainer Lawrence] Webo asking ‘why do you want to put Owade in trouble?'” Omollo revealed to Goal on Monday.

“Bringing Owade was a tactical blunder on our opponents although they wanted to play a psychological game on us. But it did not pay dividends because we were mentally strong and managed to score our penalties.

“It was a statement from the team, that we can fight and get results despite the odds being against us. We have been playing after three days, and with the tiny squad we have, it has not been easy.”

How did Omollo rate Leopards on Sunday?

“I have never seen Ingwe play as they did, they were hungry and made us work,” the former Posta Rangers coach continued.

“They dominated the proceedings, and had many chances to score but they did not use them. When it came to penalties, the boys held their nerves to ensure we win.

“Leopards should wait for their turn [to represent the country] but they played well, that I admit.”

Was it a penalty?

K’Ogalo captain Harun Shakava fouled Elvis Rupia in the danger zone and many expected the referee to award Ingwe a penalty, but he waved play-on. The former defender has commented on the issue.

“It is football, and the referee’s decision is always final, I cannot change it,” he concluded.