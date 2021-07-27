Home NEWS Why do vaccinated people need to mask? See Gupta’s answer
Why do vaccinated people need to mask? See Gupta’s answer

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses the CDC’s updated guidance that recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of Covid-19.

The Lead

