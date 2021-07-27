JUST WATCHED
Why do vaccinated people need to mask? See Gupta’s answer
More Videos …
MUST WATCH
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses the CDC’s updated guidance that recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of Covid-19.
Source: CNN
Latest Videos (16 Videos)
Why do vaccinated people need to mask? See Gupta’s answer
Donald Trump snubs George P. Bush with endorsement
‘Worst nightmare’: Simone Biles withdraws from team finals
Cheney and Kinzinger respond to McCarthy over committee comments
Reporter calls out Flynn’s comment after being given an AR-15
What’s happening in Tunisia and why it matters
‘Dangerous and stupid’: ER physician on packed, maskless Trump event
First person charged under Hong Kong national security law
Conservative radio host changes tune on Covid-19 vaccination
Doctor: ‘We’ve all lost patients here in the last few weeks’
Debate escalates over masks as the start of school year approaches
Fox News viewers are less likely to get vaccinated, poll shows
Chinese official: The US portrays China as an imaginary enemy
See what Macron said about anti-vaccine protesters
See sandstorm engulf city in China
Hear doctor’s emotional plea for people to get vaccinated
See More
The Lead
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses the CDC’s updated guidance that recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of Covid-19.
Source: CNN