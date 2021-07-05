Why did J.T. Tuimoloau commit to Ohio State football over Oregon, USC and Washington? Buckeyes Recruiting – cleveland.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau was the last unsigned player in the 2021 recruiting class, and on Independence Day, he finally committed to Ohio State.

The nation’s No. 3 player chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington following a month filled with official visits delayed by a year by the pandemic. His June 18 trip to Columbus was the only time he came to OSU during his recruitment, but that was all he needed.

“It just felt like home,” Tuimoloau told CBS Sports HQ during his announcement.

Larry Johnson is the main reason. Ohio State’s defensive line coach is responsible for three top 3 NFL draft picks, four Big Ten Defensive Linemen of the Year, and many other accomplishments since joining Urban Meyer’s staff in 2014. That impressive resume is why the five-star recruit is in Columbus.

“That was big on my list,” Tuimoloau said. “For me and my family, it was being developed not as a player but as a person. I feel like what Coach Johnson has been doing over there, his legacy, I felt like he could make it happen.”

Johnson will pair Tuimoloau with Jack Sawyer as the class’ top two players and highest-rated defensive line commits of the modern era. Sawyer was the class’ first member committing on Feb. 3, 2019, just a month after Ryan Day officially took over as head coach. Tuimoloau is the last member joining 882 days later.

Tuimoloau did not reveal during the press conference when he plans to arrive, saying only he’ll “be out there soon.” Summer classes begin on July 6. The Buckeyes have already started summer workouts with all members of the 2021 recruiting class other than Tuimoloau on campus.

