Why Chelsea are set to back Graham Potter

Chelsea signed Wesley Fofana Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina, Denis Zakaria and Cesare Casadei this past summer.

All of those signings meant that Chelsea spent the most money of any club in Premier League history during the 2022 summer transfer window, with a total spend of £278.4m.

On top of that, Chelsea reached two domestic cup finals last season and the campaign before that, they won the Champions League.

Despite this, Chelsea have had a dismal start to life under Graham Potter.

Their loss to Newcastle over the weekend means they are now winless in five league games and have lost their last three matches.

Chelsea are also out of the League Cup after being beaten 2-0 by Manchester City.

All of this has seen the pressure mounting on Graham Potter and if Roman Abramovich was still in charge, his days would likely be number.

With Todd Boehly, though, Potter looks set to be given time.

According to the Evening Standard: “The Todd Boehly-Clearlake ownership group gave him a five-year contract when he was appointed in September and committed to a long-term project to build around him. Potter has had his say on the recruitment structure at the club, for example, with several new hires from his former club Brighton coming in to work on transfers.”

They add: “Co-owner Boehly spent great care in picking Potter, who he believes is stable and good enough to bring Chelsea success over the longer term.

The American ruthlessly sacked Thomas Tuchel, but he likes to give people time and has a history of doing that with his baseball team, Los Angeles Dodgers, whose coach Dave Roberts has been leading the team for almost 10 years.”

