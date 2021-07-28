Why Buhari can’t seek medical attention in Nigeria – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has revealed why his principal cannot seek medical attention in Nigeria.

Adesina said Buhari could not be treated in Nigeria because he has his own medical team in the United Kingdom.

According to him, the President has used the medical team for over 40 years, hence the need to continue seeking medical help in the country.

He said this while defending Buhari’s frequent medical tour to the United Kingdom.

bioreports reported that Buhari had on Monday departed Abuja for London to enable him to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in the UK.

Disclosing this, Adesina said the President would remain in London for two weeks to enable him to undergo his earlier scheduled medical checkup in London.

When asked why the President could not have been treated in Nigeria, Adesina told Channels Television’s Politics Today, “President Buhari has been with the same doctors and medical team for upward of 40 years.

“It’s advisable that he continues with those who know his medical history and that is why he comes to London to see them. He has used the same medical team for over 40 years. Once you can afford it, then stay with the team that has your history.”