Why BBNaija Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the house – P.M. News

Why BBNaija Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the house

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

BB. Niyi has said that fellow housemate, Emmanuel would likely leave the house voluntarily.

Niyi said that Emmanuel is considering leaving the show because he is bored in the house despite all the bubbling activities going on in the house.

He said this to Liquorose and some other housemates as they tried to fish out the wildcard housemate among them.

Niyi predicted that Emmanueal is one of the wildcard housemate among them.

Some of the housemates agreed with Niyi stating that Emmanuel has been really quiet and may not be finding activities in the house entertaining.

However, Big Brother revealed on Thursday during the diary session that the two wild card housemates are Maria and Pere.

The housemates on the other hand are still trying to figure out who they are.

