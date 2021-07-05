Why BBNaija didn’t show explicit scenes, by host – The Nation Newspaper

By Ekaete Bassey

BB. reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has explained why the show didn’t show explicit scenes.

Ebuka noted they had to avoid being sanctioned.

According to the media personality, the contents aired on the show are done in line with the provisions of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Speaking in an interview with Beat FM on ‘The Midday Show’, Ebuka said: “First things first, we live in a country that has regulations. We all know about the NBC; there are certain things we can never show whether we like it or not.

“I always say that the show would be a different show if it was not a Nigerian show or if it was not in Nigeria because of the kind of things that we cannot show. Those things are not in our call; it is just legal issues.”

The reality TV host also dismissed claims that the organisers revealed various intimate scenes of Kiddwaya and Erica but failed to show those of other housemates who engaged in similar acts.

Ebuka expressed shock as to why the viewers would think they displayed contents concerning the duo in a bid to tarnish their personalities.

He said: k“Secondly, this talk about what we showed about Kiddwaya and Erica; we actually did not show anything about them if anybody remembers.

READ ALSO: #BB. Reunion: I didn’t see myself beyond two weeks in BB. house, Laycon

“Nothing was shown about them. We did not show anything. In fact, it was even Ka3na and Praise that people saw under the sheets.

“A lot of these things happened under the sheets; so, we do not know what is happening. We are not going to send an angel to remove the sheet so that we can get a good shot.

“People say we showed some things that made Erica and Kiddwaya look bad and I ask how? How did we make them look bad?

“Everything that has been revealed on the reunion show is actually on air. It just so happened that people decided to assume what they assumed.”

Ebuka invalidated the presumption he does not like Erica.

“I like Erica; I really like Erica, which is also funny because people thought that I hated her. She gave us good content; she and Kiddwaya,” he said.