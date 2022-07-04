Home WORLD NEWS Why are farmers in the Netherlands angry?
WORLD NEWS

Why are farmers in the Netherlands angry?

by News
0 views
why-are-farmers-in-the-netherlands-angry?
From: Inside Story

Dutch farmers say plans by the government to reduce nitrogen emissions will harm their livelihoods.

Farmers in the Netherlands are blocking roads, setting fire to haystacks and even driving tractors through the streets of The Hague.

It is all in protest against laws that regulate emissions produced by livestock, but will have a significant impact on the farming community and the larger economy.

The Netherlands has failed to meet its emissions reduction targets – so permits for new homes and roads have not been granted since 2019, to prevent further pollution.

And the government has introduced tough new rules.

Its $100bn food export industry – one of the biggest in the world – could be badly affected.

So, what will this climate policy mean for global food supplies?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests: 

Jeroen Van Maanen – Dairy farmer and protest organiser

Natasja Oerlemans – Food and agriculture expert at the World Wide Fund for Nature Netherlands

Theo Mandersloot – Broker in agriculture commodities at AGRACOM

Published On 4 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Canada: Final settlement reached on Indigenous child compensation

Sudan’s General al-Burhan says army stepping back from...

Backed Shinde at cost of losing CM job...

Climate change threatens Europe’s once ‘placid’ Alpine glaciers

‘We will fight for justice’: Abu Akleh family...

‘US-backed Israeli whitewash’: Abu Akleh probe sparks anger

At least 6 dead in shooting at July...

Travel: What Covid rules are in place when...

EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding...

Venezuelan migrant children struggle to access education

Leave a Reply