Why a lot of successful women are still single — Relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has taken to her social media page to share her opinion on why most successful women remain single for a long time.

According to Blessing, most Men who are small minded always end up being intimidated by a Woman’s success and that is the reason most of these successful women are single.

In her words;

It is because a lot of men do not have any other thing to offer a woman apart from money, yes just money.

So when you start making money as a woman, a lot of men get intimidated

The truth is a lot of men are small minded, many men are still boys covered in Men’s body because in this part of the world, when you have a manhood that is standing and sleeping, that is still functioning, they call you a man – but so many men are still boys, they don’t know how to handle a woman, they don’t know that a woman has other needs apart from money. So when they see that a woman has money of her own, they get intimidated, they would not know what else to do for her. A real man would not be intimidated by a woman’s sucesss, he will focus on what she has and what she can bring, and what she can bring is VALUE which money cannot buy.

We also have Lazy men today who always feel that Women with money are not going to respect them and most of those things are Illusions, it comes with poverty.

When people are poor, they exaggerate alot of things.

Watch the rest of the video below ;