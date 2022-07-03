SPORTS Who’s next for Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Sean O’Malley? by News July 3, 2022 July 3, 2022 0 views Who should be next for the middleweight and lightweight champions? Brett Okamoto plays matchmaker. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Adesanya outpoints Cannonier to stay undisputed You may also like Adesanya outpoints Cannonier to stay undisputed July 3, 2022 Sources: Ronaldo wants United exit to play UCL July 3, 2022 Cerrone retires after loss: ‘Don’t love it anymore’ July 3, 2022 Sources: Draft-eligible Rocker had ‘minor’ surgery July 3, 2022 UFC 276: Volkanovski wins trilogy over Holloway –... July 3, 2022 WWE Money in the Bank results: Liv Morgan... July 3, 2022 Grace wins first LIV event in U.S., pockets... July 3, 2022 Verbal volleys: ‘Bully’ Kyrgios tops ‘soft’ Tsitsipas July 3, 2022 Agent: Zion secures extension, may make $231M July 2, 2022 Pistons sign Buddy Boeheim to two-way contract July 2, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply