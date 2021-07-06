Wholesome GTA Online Clip Restores Fans’ Belief in Fellow Players – GameRant

Grand Theft Auto Online is a dangerous world to thrive in, but one player interaction makes it clear for fans that not everyone has ill intentions.

In the action-packed universe of Grand Theft Auto Online, griefing can be a real problem for players. The disparity between those new to Los Santos and those that are rich enough to own it creates an extremely dangerous atmosphere for anyone to thrive in. Between the drug trafficking and bank heists, most players pretty much anticipate any approach by another player as one that’ll end badly. However, for one GTA Online player, an interaction with a fellow player restored their faith in the online community.

A lot of the griefing in Grand Theft Auto Online not only revolves around the variety of weaponized vehicles in the game but the abuse of bugs and exploits in Passive Mode also plays a huge role. Even though Rockstar has implemented fixes in an attempt to circumvent griefers, it’s still a considerable problem. It’s even worse for newer players since most of them are in the process of building their empire or enjoying the game via wacky antics otherwise. That was more or less what Reddit user Cashiontrey was up to.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

In a video clip posted to Reddit, Cashiontrey was doing a bit of off-roading. Accessing a private area via a gate, they drove along the shoreline of a river before approaching a ramp. At this point, the GTA Online player turbo-boosted into the jump, though it didn’t end well. The car flipped over entirely and ended up fully submerged.

As Cashiontrey first approaches the ramp, the audible sound of a helicopter is present in the background. The helicopter even follows the player as he messes up the jump, landing a short distance away. Cashiontrey was cautious at first, even readying their arsenal in the worst-case scenario. Surprisingly, the mysterious pilot instead offered Cashiontrey a lift.

Upon hopping in the passenger’s seat, the pilot of the helicopter transports Cashiontrey to a nearby highway. Once the Redditor is on solid ground again, the helicopter disappears off-screen. The entire interaction is pretty wholesome to watch, as it demonstrates that not all GTA Online players are out for blood. It’s also quite ironic, given that Cashiontrey’s personal vehicle was covered in someone else’s blood prior to drowning it.

It’s no guarantee, but moments like this help to set a precedent for GTA Online. Even though the game has a huge penchant for violence and explosions, interactions between GTA Online players don’t always need to regress to shoot-outs. Some players would genuinely appreciate the help, and veterans in GTA Online would feel all the better because of it.

Grand Theft Auto Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

MORE: Which Will Release First: Grand Theft Auto 6, or The Elder Scrolls 6?





Email



Dragon Age 4 Faces A Similar Challenge to Mass Effect 3