Whole Foods to Focus on Price as Pandemic Eases, Incoming CEO Says
Whole Foods to Focus on Price as Pandemic Eases, Incoming CEO Says

CHICAGO—Whole Foods Market aims to re-emphasize its messages on sustainability and food quality as the grocer emerges from the pandemic, the company’s incoming chief executive said at The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum on Tuesday.

Jason Buechel, who is set to take over later this year as Whole Foods’ next chief executive, said there were many distractions during the pandemic, adding that as the new CEO he wants to build on the grocer’s quality standards and efforts to bring products to market.

