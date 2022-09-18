Home NEWS Who will be Kenya’s next leader?
NEWS

by News
Video Duration 24 minutes 18 seconds 24:18

From: Inside StoryIt’s a two-horse race for the presidency as Uhuru Kenyatta steps down.

Kenyans go to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and current Vice President William Ruto are the frontrunners. It’s a close race and analysts say the election could go to a runoff for the first time.

Many voters, frustrated by corruption and skyrocketing prices, are calling for change.

Previous elections were marred by violence. Will it be different this time? And what’s at stake in this vote?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Ngala Chome – senior analyst at Sarhan Research

Fergus Kell – research analyst in the Africa Programme at Chatham House

Jacky Kwonyike – lawyer at the High Court of Kenya

Published On 8 Aug 2src228 Aug 2src22

