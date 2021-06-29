who-the-colorado-gop-hopes-will-carry-them-to-victory-in-2022

Talk to Republicans in Colorado these days, and you’ll hear an unfamiliar tune: optimism.
It sounds discordant in a state where Democrats control the Capitol and hold all but one statewide office. But a handful of GOP strategists told Axios a midterm election that typically favors the out-of-power party, and a good list of potential candidates, gives them hope.
Why it matters: Today marks one year from the 2022 primary elections when Colorado voters will decide the GOP nominees.
State of play: A handful of Republicans have filed candidacy paperwork for governor and U.S. Senate, but none of them are expected to be marquee contenders.
Instead, Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only statewide elected Republican, looks all-but-assured to challenge Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.
In recent months, she’s traveled the state attending local GOP meetings and tested her messages in a weekly opinion column in the Denver Gazette.
And Clarice Navarro — a former state lawmaker, Trump administration official and current district director for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — is being encouraged to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
Other GOP Senate contenders include Eli Bremer, a 2008 Olympian, and Dan Caplis, conservative radio personality and attorney.
Threat level: Incumbents hold significant advantages, and Democrats are expected to spend big money to hold their seats.
Polls show Polis remains popular but GOP strategists point to controversies around the governor’s handling of COVID-19, economic questions and an aggressive Democratic legislative agenda as weaknesses.
Bennet just scored a huge victory with his child tax credit, but Republicans say he’s more vulnerable than most realize because of how his votes align with the party’s liberal leaders.
What they’re saying: “I just think a year from now there could be a much different atmosphere. I think it’s starting to turn,” said Dick Wadhams, a former state GOP chair.
“2022 will be a good year for Republicans and we’re going to make the most of it,” added Republican strategist Ryan Lynch.
What’s next: Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown told Axios that the state party is drafting a “contract with Colorado,” set for release in August.
“It’s a game plan … for what Republicans will deliver on for Colorado if elected,” she said.
