Home WORLD NEWS WHO sees ‘likely’ COVID vaccine link to rare heart inflammation – The Times of Israel
WORLD NEWS

WHO sees ‘likely’ COVID vaccine link to rare heart inflammation – The Times of Israel

by admin
written by admin
who-sees-‘likely’-covid-vaccine-link-to-rare-heart-inflammation-–-the-times-of-israel

GENEVA, Switzerland — The World Health Organization said Friday that there was a “likely causal association” between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and “very rare” heart inflammations, but the benefits still outweigh the risks.

The UN health body’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) said that cases of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — and pericarditis — inflammation of the lining around the heart — had been reported in multiple countries, especially the US.

“The reported cases have typically occurred within days of vaccination, more commonly among younger males and more often following the second dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines,” the committee said in a statement.

After reviewing available data, the GACVS judged that “current evidence suggests a likely causal association between myocarditis and the mRNA vaccines.”

Nevertheless, “the benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the risks in reducing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 infections,” it added, noting that the inflammations are “very rare.”

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories

By signing up, you agree to the terms

Most cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccinations were “mild” and required only “conservative” treatment, the committee said, although it is observing the possible long-term effects.

US medical authorities warned last month there was a likely link between mRNA vaccines — such as Pfizer and Moderna — and myocarditis cases among younger recipients, while also saying the benefits continued to outweigh the risks.

The WHO said the European Medical Agency’s pharmacovigilance committee, which tracks medicines’ side effects, had also seen a “plausible causal relationship” in a review of the data this week.

Myocarditis is a rare disease that experts believe is usually triggered by a virus.

Most sufferers experience chest pain, and it is often treated with anti-inflammatory drugs and — if needed — additional oxygen.

Israel was the first country to report myocarditis among vaccine recipients in its fast-paced rollout of the mRNA shots.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

U.F.C. 264 Live Updates: What to Expect and...

Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo charged with indecency with...

Copa America 2021 final: Brazil vs. Argentina live...

Virgin Galactic’s launching Richard Branson to space: Why...

Rob Schneider Suggests Using Guns Against Potential of...

The 130-Degree Fahrenheit Reading in Death Valley Ties...

First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse makes first...

‘Small miracle’: Binx the cat, furry survivor of...

Wimbledon 2021 – Ash Barty felt right at...

No pressure: Queen Elizabeth sends ‘good wishes’ to...

Leave a Reply