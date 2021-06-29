WHO recommends wearing masks even for fully vaccinated; Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer long immunity, study says: Live COVID-19 updates – Yahoo News

The World Health Organization has urged fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks indoors and practice social distancing as the delta variant surges in many parts of the world.

“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general, during a news briefing Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control, however, told vaccinated Americans in May that they no longer needed to wear masks indoors. CDC officials pointed to the guidance Monday and gave no indication it would change, according to the bioreports.

But some areas around the country are still urging vaccinated residents to wear masks indoors.

“Until we better understand how and to who the delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection,” the Los Angeles County of Public Health said Monday. The delta variant now accounts for 50% of active cases in Los Angeles, said officials Thursday, while it accounts for 1 in 5 of cases around the country.

23 states had more cases in the latest week than in the week before, an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. 26 states had more deaths than a week earlier.

Also in the news:

►Working-age women put in an average of 173 hours of additional unpaid child care through October of last year, a new report estimates.

►Almost 5,000 people are in quarantine after vacationing high school students triggered a major COVID-19 outbreak on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, a senior official said Monday.

►Italy on Monday lifted its outdoor mask mandate as cases drop and vaccinations rise in the country which experienced a horrific surge at the beginning of the pandemic.

►Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

►U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Monday that Puerto Rico will receive nearly $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds to help boost the U.S. territory’s fight against COVID-19.

📈 Today’s numbers: The U.S. has more than 33.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 604,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 181.3 million cases and more than 3.92 million deaths. More than 153.7 million Americans have been fully vaccinated — nearly 46.3% of the population, according to the CDC.

📘 What we’re reading: Although COVID-19 vaccines work incredibly well for the vast majority of people, roughly 10 million Americans whose immune systems are compromised because of medication or disease may not be well protected. Read the full story.

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer immunity for years to come, study finds

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines created a long-lasting immunity that may protect people from COVID-19 for years, a new study found.

The new results mean that people who received the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters so long as variants do not drastically evolve.

As for those who recovered from the coronavirus and received the vaccine later on, a booster may not be needed even as the virus mutates, the study’s results suggest. The study, published in the Nature journal, didn’t consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its research, but it’s expected to be less durable.

“It’s a good sign for how durable our immunity is from this vaccine,” Ellebedy told bioreports.

95% of those who’ve died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since March weren’t vaccinated or fully vaccinated

Nearly all Wisconsinites who recently have died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated — or not fully vaccinated — state health officials said Monday.

And just 1% of all confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1 have been among those who were fully vaccinated, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health Services said.

The stark news came as Wisconsin finally reached a significant milestone Monday, with 50.1% of the state’s population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Between March 1 and June 24, 95% of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths were among those who weren’t fully vaccinated, DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email.

“The science is clear: vaccines work in the real world. They save lives,” Goodsitt said. “And if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected. All three vaccines have been tested and proven to be safe and effective.”

Goodsitt added: “Take a look at the COVID-19 data and you will see that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been declining since vaccines were authorized and we started getting shots in arms.”

– Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WHO urges masks; Pfizer, Moderna vaccine long immunity: Updates