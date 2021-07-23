Home ENTERTAINMENT Who married Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughters? – South China Morning Post
ENTERTAINMENT

Who married Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughters? – South China Morning Post

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
who-married-queen-elizabeth’s-eldest-granddaughters?-–-south-china-morning-post

From left, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photos: EPA, @princesseugenie; @edomapellimozzi/Instagram From left, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photos: EPA, @princesseugenie; @edomapellimozzi/Instagram

From left, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photos: EPA, @princesseugenie; @edomapellimozzi/Instagram

  • Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who already has a child with ex-fiancée, architect Dara Huang, and whose father, Count Alessandro, was an Olympic skier
  • Eugenie’s husband works for Casamigos Tequila, the brand founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, and now drunk by his mother-in-law Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson

Topic |  
Royalty

E3B1C256-BFCB-4CEF-88A6-1DCCD7666635

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Jul, 2021

From left, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photos: EPA, @princesseugenie; @edomapellimozzi/Instagram From left, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photos: EPA, @princesseugenie; @edomapellimozzi/Instagram

From left, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photos: EPA, @princesseugenie; @edomapellimozzi/Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu arrives polling unit, yet to vote...

Our favorite Jennifer Lopez moments for her birthday...

Vidya Balan recalls actress commenting on her clothes,...

‘Ranbir Kapoor is a generation defining actor,’ says...

Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan working on new...

Did Jonas Brothers challenge the Hemsworth brothers for...

Shah Rukh Khan is Typical Dad, Gives Perfect...

In pictures: Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are officially...

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur’s healthy Saturday breakfast: ‘My...

Amanda Kloots is dating again one year after...

Leave a Reply