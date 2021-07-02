A subject of mystery in the criminal indictment returned by a Manhattan grand jury this week in the Trump Organization case is the identity of “Unindicted Co-conspirator #1.”

Prosecutors said this person was involved in the alleged tax fraud scheme carried out by former President Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, starting in 2005 into the present.

According to the 15-count indictment, “the named defendants and others, including Unindicted Co-conspirator #1, agreed to and implemented a compensation scheme with the object of enabling Weisselberg to underreport his income to federal authorities, and thereby evade taxes and falsely claim federal tax refunds to which he was not entitled.”

READ: INDICTMENT AGAINST TRUMP ORGANIZATION AND ITS CFO

A source told CNN the unindicted co-conspirator is Jeffrey McConney, longtime controller of the Trump Organization, who recently testified before the grand jury.

Other possibilities, according to Business Insider, are Trump himself, a tax preparer, or a third-party accountant.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Prosecutors in the case, led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James, said there was a 15-year effort to help executives evade taxes with off-the-books perks. Weisselberg was accused of avoiding taxes on about $1.7 million in income.

Weisselberg, 73, and lawyers for the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors said he did sign some of the checks that are part of the case, which he has repeatedly decried as a “witch hunt.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, New York City, New York, Crime, Trump Organization

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Who is ‘Unindicted Co-conspirator #1’ in Trump Organization indictment?