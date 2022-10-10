Who Is Tony Finau Father? Kelepi Finau Bio, Age, Nationality, Career, New Wife, Net Worth

The father of American golfer Tony Finau is called Kelepi Finau. Milton Pouha “Tony” Finau is an American professional golfer who now plays on the PGA Tour.

He was born on September 14, 1989 in Salt Lake City Utah. Finau is the first golfer of Tongan and Samoan ethnicity to play on the PGA Tour.

In the 36-hole championship match, Milton Pouha Finau triumphed against future PGA Tour player Daniel Summerhays to claim the 2006 Utah State Amateur Championship.

Finau obtained basketball scholarships for college, but at the age of 17, he started competing on mini-tours including the Gateway Tour, NGA Hooters Tour, and National Pro Tour.

Who is Tony Finau father Kelepi FinauAs the father of an American golfer, Kelepi is well-known. His actual age is unclear, however it could be in the range of 60 to 70. He is American even though he is of Tongan and Samoan origin.

He is a devoted husband and father who wed Ravena Finau. Gipper Finau, Tevita Finau, Kaylene Finau, Heilala Finau, Pianola Finau, Kelven Finau, and Tony Finau were born to the couple after their 1985 wedding.

Ravela unfortunately died in an automobile accident in 2011 and was killed. Tony honored his cherished mother with his first PGA Tour victory.

Kelepi had little money because she worked graveyard shifts for Delta.

As a result, when his kids expressed an interest in golf, he opted to buy secondhand equipment and set up a temporary practice facility in the garage.

Is Kelepi Finau remarriedAfter a critical investigation, we couldn’t find any relevant information that confirmed that the Kelepi was remarried. However, should we gather more intel on it this, we will publish as soon as possible.

Kelepi Finau net worthKelepi Finau’s net worth is not currently known to the public. Meanwhile, his son Tony Finau has a net worth of around $12 million.

