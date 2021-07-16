who-is-to-blame-for-lebanon’s-latest-political-setback?

Related
France to host Lebanon aid event on anniversary of port disaster
The international conference will be held on August 4, a year after a massive port blast devastated Beirut.
Lebanon’s PM-designate Saad Hariri resigns as crisis escalates
The cash-strapped country has been without a full-fledged government for more than eight months.
Lebanon’s Hariri presents cabinet to president to end deadlock
PM-designate awaits President Michel Aoun’s response to new cabinet proposal that could end nine months of deadlock.
Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe
Caretaker Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmy rejects request to question head of General Security agency Abbas Ibrahim.