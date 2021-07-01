who-is-rg-bunny1:-an-instagram-whodunit

“Whoever it is, he or she is clearly an educated person, whether formally or self-educated,” said William Norwich, the editor of fashion and interior design at the Phaidon Press. For Mr. Norwich, doping out the mystery of rg_bunny1’s identity became a “fun society guessing game.”

“No one knows who it is, and everyone I know is talking about it — even Carl Bernstein is obsessed,” Mr. Norwich added, referring to one-half of the duo that famously uncovered the source that brought down the Nixon presidency.

Following rg_bunny1, said James Reginato, a writer-at-large for Vanity Fair, can be as addictive as bingeing on “Bridgerton” or “Gossip Girl.” “It’s a pretty fancy list,” Mr. Reginato said of his diagraming of rg_bunny1’s list of followers. rg_bunny1 scatters clues to his (or her) identity at random. Often, like all red herrings, they work to divert you from the source.

“There’s a lot of range in the list, but a lot of it is very specific,” Mr. Reginato said, referring to an art world/fashion/society matrix. “It’s fascinating because of how few reliably personal clues he leaves.”

Yet the clues are there.

Or are they? “You rarely get any personal information, though there are the references to rehab,” Mr. Reginato said. “You get the sense that he — if it is a he — is in recovery but still a compulsive, like he’s given up booze for Instagram.”

For Matthew Yokobosky, the senior curator of fashion and culture at the Brooklyn Museum, the rg_bunny1 account reads as “very gay and art-centric and speaks to people obsessed with things like Warhol, Callas or Isabella Blow that we worship and enjoy being reminded existed.” Like a diaristic picture puzzle built of fragments from a magpie sensibility, the account is equal parts Artforum, Tatler and Interview, and Modern Painters, Mr. Yokobosky said.