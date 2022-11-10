Who is Mike Geier, the musical star of the 2022 John Lewis Christmas ad?

With Christmas just around the corner, high street store John Lewis has finally released its highly anticipated 2022 festive advert, meaning that the countdown to 25 December is well and truly on.

Known for its heartwarming ads, this year the retailer has shone a light on young people in care, focusing on one man’s determination to make his foster daughter’s Christmas one to remember.

And while the plot of the advert is enough to get viewers reaching for the nearest pack of tissues, John Lewis is also known for selecting an equally emotional soundtrack to provide the backdrop to the footage.

Unsurprisingly, this year is no different and features a beautiful cover of Blink 182’s punk rock hit All The Small Things by musician Mike Geier.

So, as Mike leaves his mark on Christmas history, who is the performer and how did he become the latest singer to provide the soundtrack to John Lewis’ infamous Christmas ad? Let’s take a peek…

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, 58 year old Mike is the latest voice of the John Lewis’ festive advertisement – a role which has previously been given to UK stars such as Ellie Goulding, Lily Allen and Tom Odell.

Mike Geier is known for perfoming as a clown alter ego called Puddles Pity Party

During his time as a musician, the singer is best known for performing as his clown alter ego called Puddles Pity Party.

On stage, Mike is known for sporting some characterful face paint and an impressive circus themed costume while combining comedy, mime and audience participation with his baritone song covers.

As Puddles, Mike has toured North America, Europe and Australia and catapulted to fame in 2013 after recording a cover of Royals by Lorde with Postmodern Jukebox.

The John Lewis advert features Mike’s cover of Blink-182’s All The Small Things

As of October 2022, the clip has been viewed over 32 million times, with Lorde reportedly citing it as her favourite cover of the song.

What’s more, Puddles Pity Party has amassed a whopping 814,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.

More recently, in 2017, the performer, who stands at 6ft 8 inches tall, participated in the 12th series of America’s Got Talent where he reached the quarter finals.

In 2017, Mike performed on America’s Got Talent and has since performed a Las Vegas residency

The star also returned to the programme where he competed on AGT’s The Champions in 2020.

Meanwhile in January 2019 Mike, as Puddles, began a headline act residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

And while John Lewis may be Mike’s latest TV appearance, the musician is no stranger to soundtracking the small screen and has previously created music for popular children’s shows including iCarly and Victorious.

