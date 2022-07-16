who-is-jagdeep-dhankhar,-nda’s-vice-presidential-candidate

NEW DELHI:

Jagdeep Dhankhar

, the current West Bengal governor is the NDA’s candidate for the vice-presidential election scheduled for August 6, 2022.

BJP chief JP Nadda made the announcement in New Delhi on Saturday.

This is all you need to know about Dhankhar, a native of Rajasthan, who has often been in the news for his run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee dispensation and her party, the Trinamool Congress.

* Born on 18 May 1951 in Kithana village of Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan

* Completed school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

* A Physics graduate of University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, also pursued LLB from the same university

* Practised law at Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court

* Former president of Rajasthan High Court Bar Association

* Designated senior advocate in 1990

* Elected MP from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections on a Janata Dal ticket

* Served as MoS for parliamentary affairs

* Elected to Rajasthan assembly from Kishangarh in the 1993 state polls

* Appointed governor of West Bengal in July 2019

