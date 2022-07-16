Home WORLD NEWS Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA’s vice-presidential candidate
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA’s vice-presidential candidate

by News
0 views
who-is-jagdeep-dhankhar,-nda’s-vice-presidential-candidate

NEW DELHI:

Jagdeep Dhankhar

, the current West Bengal governor is the NDA’s candidate for the vice-presidential election scheduled for August 6, 2022.

BJP chief JP Nadda made the announcement in New Delhi on Saturday.

This is all you need to know about Dhankhar, a native of Rajasthan, who has often been in the news for his run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee dispensation and her party, the Trinamool Congress.

* Born on 18 May 1951 in Kithana village of Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan

* Completed school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

* A Physics graduate of University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, also pursued LLB from the same university

* Practised law at Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court

* Former president of Rajasthan High Court Bar Association

* Designated senior advocate in 1990

* Elected MP from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections on a Janata Dal ticket

* Served as MoS for parliamentary affairs

* Elected to Rajasthan assembly from Kishangarh in the 1993 state polls

* Appointed governor of West Bengal in July 2019

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP’s vice-presidential...

BJP-RSS have deep links with PFI: Congress

India will remain steadfast partner of Nepal: Jaishankar

Assam committed to resolve border disputes to realise...

Political opposition translating into hostility not sign of...

North Macedonia votes to resolve dispute with Bulgaria

Ukraine war prevents formal communique at G20 finance...

Iran blacklists US officials for supporting ‘terrorist’ group...

Six people killed in rare attack near Malian...

Colombians call for end to impunity as activist...

Leave a Reply