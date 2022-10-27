Who Is Grace Poe Husband? Meet Teodoro Misael Llamanzares?

Who Is Grace Poe Husband – The adoptive daughter of Susan Roces and Fernando Poe Jr. is Grace Poe.

On April 8, 2005, Poe returned to the Philippines after learning of her father’s passing. She started fighting for her father’s rights regarding the election results and alleging electoral fraud.

Who is Grace Poe?

Famous politician Grace Poe was born in the Philippines on September 3, 1968. Her selection as Chair of the National Movie and Television Review and Classification Board by the Philippine government is notable. In 2013, she also started a successful campaign for a position in the Philippine Senate. Virgo is Grace Poe’s zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

On September 3, 1968, a woman in Iloilo City discovered her in the holy water font of Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral, the city’s primary church. The infant was found, and the parish priest gave her the name “Grace” in the conviction that God’s grace led to her discovery. Jaime Sin, the archbishop of Jaro, who would eventually become the archbishop of Manila, baptized the child.

No one came forward to claim her, despite the cathedral making an announcement in the hopes that her biological mother would. The Militar family adopted Grace, and Sayong Militar’s in-law Edgardo, who signed the child’s foundling certificate, is thought to be her potential father.

Later, Tessie Ledesma Valencia, a companion of Sayong Militar and the unmarried, childless heiress of a sugar baron from Bacolod, Negros Occidental, received Grace from Sayong Militar.

She was raised by renowned actors Jesusa Sonora and Fernando Poe, Jr. after being abandoned as a newborn. In 1991, she wed Neil Llamanzares; they had three children together: Brian, Nikka, and Hanna.

Grace Poe Net Worth

Being one of the richest politicians, she is worth $1.5 million.

Who is Grace Poe’s husband Teodoro Misael Llamanzares?

Teodoro Llamanzares served in the US Army from 1988 and 1992.

In 1991, Grace Poe wed a soldier from the United States. From 1991 to 1992, she resided in housing on an Air Force post in Washington, DC.

Teodoro Misael Llamanzares Age, Birthday

On an American military base, Brian Llamanzares was born. Neil Llamanzares is passionate about the United States of America, his country of origin. His estimated age is in his late 50s.

Teodoro Misael Llamanzares children

Nikka Llamanzare and Brian Llamanzare are his children.

What does Teodoro Misael Llamanzares do?

He used to serve in the US Air Force.

Teodoro Misael Llamanzares net worth

At the moment, his estimated worth is $3 million whiles Grace is worth $9 million.

Is Grace Poe Married?

Yes, she is married to Teodore Misael Llamanzares.

What is the relationship between Lovi Poe and Grace Poe?

Lovi Poe and Grace Poe are tight half-sisters. The award-winning actress thanked her Ate Grace during a 2019 Magandang Buhay guest appearance.

What happened to Grace Poe?

The Supreme Court granted two interim restraining orders on December 28, 2015, blocking the COMELEC en banc’s judgment. The Supreme Court decided to uphold Poe’s natural birthright and 10-year residency on March 8, 2016, by a 9–6 decision. The Supreme Court proclaimed its decision to be final and binding on April 9, 2016.

