who-is-droupadi-murmu,-set-to-be-india’s-next-president

NEW DELHI:

Droupadi Murmu

, a relatively unknown name in national politics, is National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the 15th Presidential election in India.

She is vying for the top constitutional post against opposition-backed Yashwant Sinha.

Here is all you need to know about Murmu — who if elected, will become country’s second female President-

* Murmu was appointed the first woman governor of Jharkhand in May 2015, and held the post for over six years.

* She was a minister in the Odisha government between March 2000 and May 2004, during the BJP-BJD rule.

* A Santhal tribal by birth, she was elected as the MLA from Odisha’s Rairangpur assembly constituency in 2000 and 2004 on a BJP ticket.

* Murmu (64) will become the first tribal President of India if she is elected.

* In this Presidential election, she has the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, both the factions of Shiv Sena and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Murmu is seen to have a clear edge over opposition-backed Yashwant Sinha in this Presidential election – for which the votes will be counted on Thursday at the Parliament House.

(With inputs from agencies)