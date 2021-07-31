Who is Amy Day? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell – Radio Times

The last week has seen some of the most dramatic episodes of Love Island so far – all thanks to Casa Amor, which introduced us to the Casa Amor 2021 cast including 12 new contestants, who were brought in to turn the heads of the villa’s committed couples.

While last night’s exciting episode saw various betrayals (ahem- Liam and Millie) and emotional reunions with the likes of Liberty and Jake, it also gave us brand new couple – Hugo Hammond and Amy Day – who walked back into the main villa hand-in-hand as an official pairing.

Amy joined the main villa on Day 29 and is now a staple in the Love Island villa – but who is the Surrey-based performer? And how will her relationship with Hugo pan out?

Read on for everything you need to know about Amy Day – one of the latest Love Island 2021 contestants.

Amy Day – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Performer

From: Surrey

Instagram: @__amyday__

Coupled up with: Hugo Hammond

Who is Amy Day?

Amy is a Surrey-based performer who’s worked on cruise ships and hopes to perform on the West End one day.

She describes herself as a “massive girls’ girl” but isn’t afraid to step on some toes in the villa. “Obviously I’m here to find love,” she says. “So I would let them know I am interested and then gauge what they’re feeling as well. I will step on toes if needs be, but that’s obviously not my aim.”

Hoping to bring some fun to the villa, Amy says she doesn’t take anything seriously. “I don’t get knocked back easily, I’m always like this is what was meant to happen. I’m positive and also a really good friend.”

Why did Amy sign up for Love Island?

When asked why she decided to enter the Casa Amor villa, Amy said that she needed a bit of help in the dating department.

“I’m clearly not very good at dating myself. I’m looking forward to the experience and the potential of finding someone I might not have met.”

What is Amy looking for in a partner?

While she’s now coupled up with Hugo, she didn’t have her eye on anyone before entering the Casa Amor villa, saying: “I’m just going to see what the vibe is.”

As for what Amy will bring to the villa, she said she’s hoping to bring the fun. “I’m always being stupid. Like Faye playing the egg game – I’d get people up. I’d say let’s play this game, I’d be in the pool.”

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

Faye Winter

Liberty Poole

Kaz Kamwi

Jake Cornish

Toby Aromolaran

Hugo Hammond

Aaron Francis

Liam Reardon

Millie Court

Lucinda Strafford

Teddy Soares

AJ Bunker

Danny Bibby

Abigail Rawlings

Georgia Townend

Tyler Cruickshank

New episodes of Love Island are on everyday on ITV2 at 9pm, except Saturday. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.