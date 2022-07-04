Home NEWS WHO declares fresh Ebola outbreak in African country
NEWSNews Africa

WHO declares fresh Ebola outbreak in African country

by News
0 views
who-declares-fresh-ebola-outbreak-in-african-country

The latest outbreak of the Ebola disease in Congo has officially been declared over, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday.

The organisation said that the outbreak affected the north-western Équateur province, with the first case recorded there on April 23.

It said that in total, there were four confirmed cases and one suspected case; all patients died of the disease.

In a previous outbreak in the province between June and November 2020, a total of 130 cases were detected and 55 people died.

However, the latest outbreak was the 14th recorded in the country of 90 million since 1976.

Between 2014 and 2016, the largest-ever outbreak of the disease took place in West Africa with more than 11,000 deaths.

Ebola infection often leads to high fever and internal bleeding, and is life-threatening.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Arsenal confirm deal for Bandeira as Manchester...

Niger guber 2023: APC picks Garba as Bago’s...

Transfer: He’ll not make starting XI – Man...

EPL: Todd Boehly to bring two top stars...

EPL: Ronaldo upset three Manchester United stars before...

EPL: Gabriel Jesus reveals who convinced him to...

Transfer: Christian Eriksen informs Manchester United his decision

Palm oil has broader market, greater economic value...

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Shehu Sani to join street...

Transfer: Pulisic refuses to be used by Chelsea...

Leave a Reply