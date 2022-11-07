Who can Liverpool face in the Champions League last-16?

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start when they lost 4-1 to Napoli in Naples.

The Reds’ form picked up after that and they went on to win their next four games.

As a result, when facing Napoli in their final group game, Liverpool needed to win by four goals to top the group.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side only picked up a 2-0 win.

Liverpool’s potential last-16 opponentsAs a result of finishing second behind Napoli, Liverpool will face a group winner next as they target another deep European run.

However, due to rules preventing clubs in the last-16 being drawn against teams either from the same country or the same group, the Reds will not face Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham or Napoli.

There are therefore only four possible opponents for the Reds.

Liverpool’s possible last-16 opponents: Bayern Munich, Porto, Real Madrid, Benfica.

It is clear that Liverpool will obviously want to avoid two of those four teams.

Real Madrid are the current Champions League holders and beat Liverpool in the final earlier this year.

Bayern Munich are also a very tough test. And whilst Liverpool do have a good record against the Germans, they may struggle this season given the Reds’ decline in form.

So, Benfica and Porto are the much easier draws on paper, though Benfica did top a group that included PSG.

The Champions League last-16 draw takes place on Monday the 7th of November.

