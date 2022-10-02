WHO boosts capacity for critical care in Zanzibar

Zanzibar – Oxygen is the most critical medicine for people with severe COVID-19, yet its supplies are unstable in many countries. Without a significant investment in oxygen infrastructure, those whose illness is severe and who cannot access oxygen will die.

Recognizing this gap, the World Health Organization in Tanzania donated oxygen concentrators and associated accessories to improve availability of medical oxygen in critical care units in Zanzibar. The Acting WHO Country Representative, Dr. Zabulon Yoti handed over the oxygen concentrators along with other equipment for the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) to the Deputy Minister of Health Zanzibar, Honourable Hassan Khamis Hafidh. The support worth more than TZS 184,000,000/- (USD 97,310.30) is envisaged to improve operations in the Island’s EOC and oxygen supply in critical care units.

This donation is a continuation of WHO’s support to the health authorities to identify the country’s oxygen supply needs and propose solutions to increase supply of oxygen and oxygen-related medical devices. A countrywide assessment supported by WHO in 2020 revealed that oxygen supply is insufficient because the infrastructure is not functioning due to lack of regular maintenance and repairs.

The assessment reported Zanzibar having only one oxygen production plant and the same needing repair to restore production to its capacity. Because of this challenge, hospitals in Zanzibar had to procure medical oxygen from commercial suppliers, at expensive prices. With technical and financial support from WHO, Zanzibar has since been able to restore production of medical oxygen at its sole plant at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital.

“We are committed to collaborate with the Government of Zanzibar to improve different capacities necessary for improved access to high quality health services and the capacity to prevent and respond to emergencies,” said Dr. Yoti.

Receiving the donation, the Deputy Minister of Health expressed appreciation to the World Health Organization for the timely support to the people of Zanzibar and assured that the equipment and supplies will be used as intended.

“Our collaboration with WHO has been and is very important in the ongoing improvements to our health system. The equipment we receive today, will progress current response efforts to the pandemic – specifically, critical care for COVID-19 patients, risk communication and community engagement. With this timely support, Zanzibar will be in a better position to fulfil its IHR obligations”, said Hon. Hafidh.

