white-sox-sign-lance-lynn-to-two-year,-$38-million-extension

Lance Lynn signed a deal to stay with the White Sox. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are locking up their All-Star pitcher for a few more seasons. Lance Lynn agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension with the club Saturday.

The team announced the news, noting that Lynn also has a team option for the 2024 MLB season.

Lynn has been the team’s best starter after being acquired in the offseason. In 16 starts, Lynn has a 1.99 ERA. His 28.5 percent strike out is Lynn’s best figure since his 34 2/3 innings stint as a rookie.

