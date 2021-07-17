Home SPORTS White Sox sign Lance Lynn to two-year, $38 million extension
White Sox sign Lance Lynn to two-year, $38 million extension

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Lance Lynn with the White Sox.

Lance Lynn signed a deal to stay with the White Sox. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are locking up their All-Star pitcher for a few more seasons. Lance Lynn agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension with the club Saturday.

The team announced the news, noting that Lynn also has a team option for the 2024 MLB season.

Lynn has been the team’s best starter after being acquired in the offseason. In 16 starts, Lynn has a 1.99 ERA. His 28.5 percent strike out is Lynn’s best figure since his 34 2/3 innings stint as a rookie. 

This story will be updated.

