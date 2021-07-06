white-man-who-was-filmed-pushing-black-neighbor-during-racist-rant-arrested

-
Storyful
Protesters Rally Outside New Jersey Home After Man’s Offensive Rant is Captured on Video
Protesters gathered outside the home of a man in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on July 5, after he was charged with the “harassment” and “biased intimidation” of his neighbor.Police said a woman reported being continually harassed by her neighbor, Edward Cagney Mathews, on Friday. Police said an investigation was conducted after a video showing Mathews “shouting offensive and racial slurs at his neighbors” circulated on social media.Mathews, 45, was then charged with harassment and biased intimidation, according to police. Local media citing police said Mathews was taken back into custody on Tuesday and could face additional charges.Footage streamed live by Jenay Gamble shows a large crowd gathered outside the Mathews’ house, chanting “black lives matter”. Credit: Jenay Gamble via Storyful
Associated Press
Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot
A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
The Telegraph
Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm
The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou
Reuters
Shares in Hong Kong’s Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as “extremely inappropriate” and without authorisation. The employee’s memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.
The bioreports
Her Family Owned Slaves. How Can She Make Amends?
DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g
Associated Press
White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested
A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested. Edward C. Mathews, 45, was arrested on Monday evening after protesters gathered outside of his Mount Laurel home for multiple hours. In the footage showing the confrontation on Friday, Mathews gives his address several times before finally walking away saying, “Come (expletive) see me.”
TheGrio
Time to reexamine Frederick Douglass’ ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’
Delivered in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, on the 76th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the preeminent abolitionist, statesman, writer and orator took the opportunity not to celebrate America, but to remind everyone that this nation is not a place where Black folks are free. Cutting like a knife nearly 170 years ago, Douglass’ words are just as relevant and resonating to what Black people are experiencing today.
The Daily Beast
Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal’s Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after
