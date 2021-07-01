Home POLITICS White House says over half of new hires are women, narrowing gender pay gap
POLITICS

White House says over half of new hires are women, narrowing gender pay gap

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
white-house-says-over-half-of-new-hires-are-women,-narrowing-gender-pay-gap

An annual report released by the White House on Thursday reveals that roughly 56% of the senior staff is made up of women, and 36% come from racially and-or ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Why it matters: In an accompanying fact sheet the Biden administration said the data showed it to be the “most diverse Administration in history” while narrowing the White House staff’s gender pay gap to near parity.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: The average compensation for men and women is “roughly equal,” with female staffers earning on average $93,752 and male staffers earning on average $94,639, the fact sheet notes.

  • The Biden administration has also sought to further its commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion by instituting pay bands, implementing the first-ever chief diversity and inclusion director, and providing trainings for equitable hiring practices, among other initiatives.

Of note: The gender pay gap in the Biden White House is roughly 1%, a narrowing from the first year of the Trump administration, during which the gender pay gap was roughly 37%, according to the Associated Press.

  • The gender pay gap in the first year of the Obama administration was about 16%, per AP.

What they’re saying: “In alignment with the President’s commitment to diversity and pay equity, the White House has taken significant steps to ensure the White House staff reflects the diversity of the country and the highest standards economic and social justice for all,” the fact sheet read.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Clyburn to push Medicaid expansion in series of...

Rep. Ami Bera says Congress needs to address...

As Delta variant surges, Fauci and Walensky say...

What we know about ‘Unindicted Co-conspirator #1’ in...

California saw staggering rise in hate crimes against...

IMF raises U.S. 2021 growth forecast to 7%,...

Every job lost in the pandemic will come...

Biden to host naturalization event, push path to...

In Florida, Biden woos Trump ally DeSantis in...

Trump family business criminally charged: five key takeaways

Leave a Reply