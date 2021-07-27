white-house-considering-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-workforce

President Biden on Tuesday said that requiring the federal workforce to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration.”

Why it matters: Biden’s statements followed a change in policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors as the Delta variant continues to drive up case rates across the country.

The Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its workers to receive the vaccine. The White House was reportedly aware of this decision.

What they’re saying: “That’s under consideration right now,” Biden said, responding to a question about making vaccines mandatory for the federal workforce. “But if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were,” he added.

